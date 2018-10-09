New gin to honour heroes

Selkirk Distillers have come up with a special gin to commemorate the 292 men from the royal burgh who fell in the First World War.

Called, quite simply, 292 Gin, and flavoured with, quite aptly, poppy seed, the company, which has received rave reviews of its other gins, Reivers and Bannock, is preparing 292 200ml commemorative bottles.

The company’s Allan Walker told us: “We were approached by Dave Deacon of the Ex-Servicemen’s Association to see if we were able to do anything for the centenary, and we were delighted to be able to do so.

“The 292 Gin is Reivers Gin, tweaked by the addition of poppy seeds.

“The label on each bottle will have an honour roll including the names of all the men who died in the conflict.

“And we will be making a donation of £1 for every bottle sold to Poppy Scotland and the Ex-Servicemen’s Association.”

The bottles are on sale at £19.18 each – marking the year of the end of the war.

Allan added: “I think most people will keep them as a commemorative piece, rather than drink them.”