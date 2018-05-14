New Galashiels minister

Galashiels Baptist Church has welcomed its new minister, the Rev. Chris Holden.

More than 100 people gathered in the Victoria Street church last Saturday for the induction service. Members of the congregation were joined by representatives from the Baptist Union of Scotland, fellow Baptist churches across the Borders and other churches in Galashiels.

Chris grew up in Chelmsford, Essex, and first joined the ministry in 1989. He comes to Galashiels after 24 years serving three churches in Kintyre. While minister of his last church in Campbeltown, he also worked for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He is married to Andrea (both are pictured) and the couple have five grown-up children. A keen kayaker, Chris has previously helped out with the Active Schools Programme and enjoys the outdoors.

Galashiels Baptist Church has been without a minister for three years. Church secretary Iain Clark said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Chris and Andrea to our church and hope that it doesn’t take long for them to feel at home here.”

Chris said: “My family and I were fortunate to enjoy such a long period serving the community in Kintyre, but we’re excited about the new challenges ahead here at Galashiels Baptist Church and are looking forward to getting to know the people of the Borders.”