Selkirk’s Colonial Society, founded in Canada by exiled Souters to retain their links to their beloved royal burgh, and which plays an important part inthe town’s common riding, has published a book detailing its rich history.

The book, titled ‘’Tales of the

Exiles’’ was released at the end of October, and it tells the story of the Society, from its founding in Hespeler, Ontario during 1910 by Souters who had emigrated looking for work in what was the textilebcapital of Canada.

Also included is a look back at the society’s first standard bearer and bussin’ concert in 1911 and the new Flag sent from Canada.

It takes the reader on a journey through the next 100-plus years to 2018 and the newly-created mosaic on the riverside and the Market Place regeneration, with the society emblem ‘’set in stone’ alongside the other casting associations.

Also included in the book is a photo gallery of all its standard bearers and lady bussers, together with a host of pictures covering the history of thesociety.

Many tales of its members are spread across the book, which was compiled by society chairman Ian Clapperton..

Some of these tales were written by High School students as part of the annual colonial history medal competition, while others originated from newspaper articles, or from the members themselves.

The book is only available from The Forest Bookshop in the Market Place, and is priced at £7.50.