New bench in Galashiels is a nod to all the armed forces

A new bench commemorating those who lost their lives in the First World War has been installed at the fountain in Galashiels.

The local women’s section of the Royal British Legion raised the cash alongside motorcycle group the RBLS bikers.

Organiser Jean Doogan explained: “Last year, the women’s section decided to commission a bench to commemorate the end of the war as a tribute to the Galashiels men who didn’t come home.

The feedback about the bench was excellent and so we decided to buy a second one – the Armed Forces Bench – which covers all the services, and the medical staff and animals who were lost.

“The women’s section raised money by several means – raffles, a coffee morning and a sponsored walk – and the RBLS riders branch carry out their own fundraising and decided to make a donation to the women’s section towards the cost of the bench.

“We are all very proud of the outcome, and our gift to the town, which we hope will be enjoyed by all.”

Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine said: “It’s a very good thing and I congratulate Jean and her team for the fundraising.

“It’s a really eye-catching design.”