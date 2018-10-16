Music at Monteviot supports care charity PATCH

Palliative care at the Borders General Hospital has benefited to the tune of £3,300.

That donation comes thanks to a benefit concert organised by the Borders supporters of the Palliation and the Caring Hospital (PATCH), a Scottish charity which works to improve palliative care in community and general hosptials.

Carlenrig perform at a fundraiser for PATCH.

More than 100 hardy supporters braved the wind and rain of Storm Callum to support the charity concert in the Great Hall at Lord Lothian’s Monteviot House home, near Ancrum, last Friday.

The event was organised by Ron Hastings, a member of the Friends of PATCH in the Borders group, and featured a host of talented local performers, including Jedburgh fiddler Eryn Rae and Berwickshire guitarist Scott Turnbull and Borders folk band Carlenjig.

PATCH works closely with NHS Borders and the Margaret Kerr Unit, to develop the skills of nurses working in the Borders General Hospital, at Melrose, and community hospitals across the region, to deliver quality palliative and end of life care.

In a joint venture with the Friends of Kelso Community Hospital, the charity has also recently provided a pull-down bed at the hospital for use by relatives of seriously ill patients who wish to stay overnight.

Dr Pamela Levack, medical director of PATCH, said “This was a delightful musical treat and we are very grateful to everyone who attended at this very special venue.

“Good palliative care needs to be available in every hospital – it is something which affects all of us, our family and our friends.

“We appreciate the very impressive contribution made at the concert, which will support our work in the Borders.”

In addition to the projects supported in the Borders, PATCH provides funding for beds, staff, advice and research to other palliative care initiatives and training in hospitals across Scotland.