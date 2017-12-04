Music and Santa illuminate Gala

Hundreds of people watched the Christmas lights being switched on in Galashiels on Saturday evening, and enjoyed some Christmas-oriented fun during the day.

With separate events being organised by the town’s Rotary Club, chamber of trade and community council, there were plenty of events to keep kiddies happy throughout.

From Kenny Stewart’s roundabout in Channel Street, to performances from Galashiels town brass band, Ex-Service Pipe Band and Langlee Community Choir, there was plenty to keep families happy throughout the day.

Kids marvelled at the stilt-lady, were able to buy festive products at the Rotary Christmas market, such as magic wands to further light up the proceedings, and, of course, there was a special appearance from a certain jovial elderly chap with impressive facial hair, who was dressed in his traditional red and white-furred garb.

Cllr Andy Anderson drew the Christmas raffle, organised by the community council, and the winner of the £500 prize was Dot Ramage from Langlee.