Mum of four fined £200 for attacking teenager after Kelso nightclub row

A mother of four has been fined £200 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for assaulting a teenager during a night out.

Nicola Turnbull, 31, pleaded guilty to pulling the woman’s hair and punching her in the face to her injury in the Square in Kelso on May 6.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there had been a confrontation between the pair in the town’s Vibe nightclub earlier on.

At 2am, her 18-year-old victim left the nightclub as it was closing.

Mr Fraser said Turnbull saw her and walked over to her and began pulling her hair before punching her in the face.

The teenager suffered a cut above her eye due to being punched, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow claimed there had been an attack on his client, of Abbotseat, Kelso, inside the nightclub in an altercation about a spilled drink and the offence was a form of retaliation.

He added: “She saw red when she came out of the nightclub.

“She is a mother of four children and did not go out that night thinking something like this would happen. It was not her usual behaviour.”