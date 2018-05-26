Mum accused of trying to intimidate child witness at Selkirk Sheriff Court

A 39-year-old woman has been remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being accused of intimidating a child witness due to give evidence at her 17-year-old son’s trial.

She appeared from custody after being arrested on a warrant on Friday and pleaded not guilty to committing that offence at Selkirk Sheriff Court last month.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he was prepared to grant her bail to an address in Edinburgh but the crown immediately lodged an appeal.

She has been remanded in custody until the outcome of the appeal hearing, with a trial date set for June 21 and an intermediate hearing on June 4.

Her son was due to stand trial accused of sending a 13-year-old female pupil of Galashiels Academy an image of his private parts over a mobile phone in February.

That trial was adjourned due to the alleged incident.