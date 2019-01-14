MP digs in at Broughton to back tree campaign

A global initiative to help protect the environment by encouraging tree growth has reached Tweeddale.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, launched four years ago, comprises a network of tree conservation projects across all 53 Commonwealth nations.

In the latest phase, Tweeddale MP David Mundell, along with more than 500 of his Westminster colleagues, volunteered to plant saplings in their constituencies to promote the ecological and other benefits.

Among sites where young trees have so far been planted by Mr Mundell is a prominent area of public space at the village of Broughton. He was joined at a planting ceremony for a rowan sapling by representatives of local community councils and Robert Balfour, a deputy Lord-Lieutentant for Tweeddale.

Elsewhere, saplings were planted by Mr Mundell at a remembrance garden at Biggar and in the grounds of Bankfoot House care home at Moffat. He then planted a silver birch on a Sanquhar town centre green space, assisted by community councillors and members of the Brighten Up Sanquhar Group. A young tree will also be planted by Mr Mundell at Langholm later this month.

He said: “Hopefully all the saplings will grow into healthy trees, become an attractive feature in the local landscapes and help the environment.

“Through MPs planting individual saplings, the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy hope to raise awareness of the environmental value of trees. The benefits not only come from carefully-planned sustainable forestry, but also individual trees planted in gardens and parks.”

Mr Mundell, who recently toured the woodlands managed by the Royal Botanical Garden Edinburgh at Dawyck, near Stobo, added: “I’ll be watching the trees we are planting around the constituency grow with great interest in the coming years.”

David Mundell, centre, plants a rowan sapling at Broughton flanked by, from left, Chris Lewin, Upper Tweed Community Council; Tony Butcher, nearby resident; Robert Balfour and Neil Morrison, Broughton Community Council.