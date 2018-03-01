Motorists being urged to slow down in Denholm

Police Scotland and Scottish Borders Council are stepping up their efforts to tackle speeding in Denholm.

Speed check area signs will be installed at both ends of the village in the coming weeks, a move which “significantly impacts on” motorists’ behaviour, according to Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall.

Mr Marshall told Denholm Community Council ‘s latest meeting that a mobile speed camera unit would be deployed in the village too.

Funding has also been secured for red-textured road surfacing to slow down motorists, and Police Scotland’s ‘Pop-up Bob’, a life-size cardboard cutout of an officer holding a speed gun, is set to return.