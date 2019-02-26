Motorist given year’s ban for driving under influence of drugs on A68 near Lauder

A man has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting driving while under the influence of drugs during snowy conditions.

Steven Orr drove into a snowdrift and got stuck on the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington road between Jedburgh and Lauder on March 3 last year.

Witnesses described how the 46-year-old, of Charterhall Grove, Blackford, Edinburgh, kept revving his car’s engine, leading to it getting even more stuck, and the police were then called for assistance.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “His car swerved off the road during the heavy snow conditions and got completely stuck in a snowdrift.

“His partner phoned for assistance and the police were called, but the accused remained in the car. He was still revving the engine and was making the situation worse.

“As a result, the officers ran them to Lauder.

“They were checking the details of the vehicle when they got into light of a house, but the accused kept falling asleep.”

Mr Fraser said tests were then carried out that revealed Orr was not fit to drive as he had traces of methadone and diazepam in his system.

Orr’s lawyer said his client had suffered a motorbike accident and sustained a serious back injury in the past and that accounted for the drug-taking.

He was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.