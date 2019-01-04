Motorist given one-year ban for drink-driving in Peebles

An English motorist has been banned from the road after falling foul of Scotland’s stricter drink-driving laws.

Carl Walker gave a breath-alcohol reading of 31 microgrammes when stopped by police in Northgate, Peebles.

The 26-year-old landscaper would not have been breaking the law if he had been in his own country as the legal limit there is 35 microgrammes, but Scotland’s was reduced to 22 in 2014.

Walker, of Greenhead, Northumberland, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to drink-driving on November 16.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told him: “Unfortunately for you, the drink-driving limit is less than it is in England.

“You would not have been guilty if you were in Cumbria or Northumberland.”

Walker was banned from driving for a year, to be cut to nine months if he signs up for a rehabilitation scheme, and fined £400.