Motorist given further ban for driving while disqualified in Hawick

A motorist caught driving while disqualified has been banned from the road for another 27 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Kieran Hughes, 31, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in Buccleuch Road in Hawick and on an unclassified road last April.

Hughes, formerly of Bright Street, Hawick, also admitted having no insurance and was given a 12-month restriction-of-liberty order at his new home in St Catherine Square in Perth.

Hughes, appearing from custody on a warrant, was also fined £100 for failing to turn up for a meeting in Galashiels with social workers to compile background reports and another £100 for a non-appearance at Jedburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month.