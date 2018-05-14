Motorcyclist aged 34 dies near Moffat

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car on the A701 between Tweedshaws and Moffat yesterday (Sunday, May 13).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 12.30pm, when the rider of a black Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle travelling north, collided with a Mini One vehicle travelling south.

The 34-year-old male rider sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police attended, along with other emergency services, and the road was closed for around six-and-a-half hours for investigations to be conducted at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Ross Drummond from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “As a result of the collision, tragically this man lost his life and our thoughts are with his friends and family.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles travelling on the A701 immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1903 of May 13.