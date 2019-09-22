Motorcyclist, 75, dies after crashing into tree near Hawick

A 75-year-old motorcyclist died after coming off the B6357 Jedburgh-Annan road south of Hawick and crashing into a tree yesterday, September 21.

Police are appealing for witnesses to that fatal collision at Roughhope Sike, near Bonchester Bridge, at 12.30pm.

The pensioner, out for a ride with several fellow bikers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Ewing, a sergeant in Police Scotland’s road policing unit for the Borders, said: “A motorcyclist who was riding with a group of motorcyclists left the road and collided with a tree.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.

”We are appealing for anyone who may have information, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to come forward and help us with our inquiries.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,880 of September 21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.