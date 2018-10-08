Motorcyclist, 54, killed in Coldstream collision

A 54-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car near Coldstream yesterday morning.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A6112, just north of the Berwickshire town.

The incident happened near Lennel at around 11.25am on Sunday, October 7, involving a “D” registered 1984 model blue Honda VFR motorbike travelling north and a white Volkswagen Polo which had been travelling south.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Ross Drummond from the Road Policing Unit in Dalkeith, said: “This was a serious road traffic collision in which a 54-year-old man sadly lost his life and my sincere condolences go to his family and friends.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who witnessed this, or who saw the motorcycle beforehand, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Dalkeith via 101, quoting incident number 1726 of October 7, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.