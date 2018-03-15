Motocross bike stolen from Earlston

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft from a business in Earlston early yesterday morning.

The incident happened at around 12.30am on Wednesday, March 14, at the Border Chainsaws and Lawnmower Services premises at the Station Road Industrial Estate.

Four men were seen to make off from the property in possession of a motocross bike, stolen from within.

The group then made their way south along Station Road, heading in the direction of the bowling club.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace these individuals and recover the bike. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls from Galashiels CID said: “Our initial inquiries and CCTV trawl have established that we are looking for four male suspects in connection with this break-in.

“However, at this time we do not have a description of any of them.

“As such, anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Station Road area during the late evening of Tuesday, or early morning of Wednesday is urged to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who can provide us with information that can help trace the suspects should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 074 of March 14.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.