Mother and daughter hit with £500 court bill over row about car-parking spaces in Tweedbank street

A mother and daughter have been handed a joint court bill for £500 after admitting making racial and threatening comments during a dispute with neighbours over car-parking spaces.

Deborah Lyons, 52, of Lothian Road in Hawick, and Sophia Yorke, 20, of Cotgreen Road in Tweedbank, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told the background to that offence, committed in Cotgreen Road on January 23, was a parking dispute between neighbours, one of them from Germany.

He explained that on the evening of the offence Lyons was spotted putting a wheelie bin behind a neighbour’s car to block it in.

The man phoned the police but they were unable to attend, and as he walked back into his property after moving the bin, he saw Lyons and Yorke waving at him but ignored them.

Three hours later, the man’s German wife saw Yorke moving the wheelie bin to block in their vehicle again and the police were called once more.

Yorke was heard to say: “I cannot understand you. Speak English” and “go back to your own country”.

Lyons was also heard by neighbours saying: “Go back to where you come from, you f****** bitch.”

The court heard that Lyons had a similar previous conviction involving the same complainer.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “This is over a dispute about car parking and bins being put behind Miss Lyons’s car, but they acknowledge they should not be speaking like that.”

He explained that Yorke was about to move address so their paths wouldn’t cross again as Lyons would have no further need to be in Cotgreen Road.

The pair were each fined £150 and also ordered to pay £100 each in compensation to the neighbour.