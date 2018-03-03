Most main roads in Borders now clear of snow, but several secondary routes still shut

Scottish Borders Council highways crews are continuing to keep most of the region’s main roads clear of snow and reopen other routes rendered impassable by large snowdrifts.

Winter maintenance vehicles and contractors have been deployed on secondary routes and in town centres today, March 3, as well as on primary routes.

Icicles hanging from a house in Selkirk's Yarrow Terrace.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is valid from midnight tonight through until midnight on Monday for almost all of the Borders.

Some further snow showers are possible, and there may be the chance of some thawing at lower levels, but if so, it will be followed by a drop in temperatures, bringing an increased risk of ice.

Residents and businesses are being urged to remove icicles from buildings because of the risk they pose to public safety.

Due to the prolonged adverse weather, people continue to be asked to check on elderly or vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours, assisting wherever possible.

The 0300 100 1800 number will remain available from 9am to 5pm on Sunday, providing NHS Borders with support for residents in need of health or medical assistance during the current wintry weather.

Anyone cut off by the snow and with genuine concerns about their food supplies or welfare should also make contact directly using the 0300 100 1800 number. Out of hours, people can call 01896 752111.

Many of the region’s schools are expected to remain closed on Monday, March 5, particularly in rural areas.

Advice on school closures will be issued tomorrow.

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: “Although the weather has been better today, we do expect some more snow tomorrow and potentially Monday.

“A number of communities have been isolated by the snow, and our winter maintenance teams have been working hard to clear routes to them.

“We have also been able to get on to various secondary routes and carry out additional snow clearance in some towns.”

Among the roads currently closed are the A697 from Carfraemill to Greenlaw, the B709 at Pipers Grave, the B7007-B709 to the English border, the B6362 from Stow to Lauder, the B6368 to Gilston, the B6356 from Earlston to Clintmains, the C28 at Denholm Hill, the A1107 from Tower Farm to Coldingham, the C94 from Coldstream to Duns, the B6437 from Auchencrow to Chirnside, the D1/6 at Longformacus, the A6112 from Coldsteam to Swinton and the B6437 from Lennel to the B6460 crossroads.

For details of road closures, go to www.scotborders.gov.uk/info/20008/emergencies_and_safety/678/emergency_road_closures