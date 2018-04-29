Most Borderers think we’d be better off staying in EU, survey reveals

Almost two-thirds of Borderers think we would be better off economically if we were to remain in the European Union, according to a new survey.

It also reveals that most of us want to stay in the European single market following our exit from the EU in 2020.

The survey shows that 64% of Southern Reporter readers believe Britain would be better off economically as part of the EU rather than going it alone.

On top of that, 68% think Britain should continue to be part of the common market.

The figures show a split between those who voted for Brexit and those who voted to remain in the EU at June 2016’s referendum.

Only 12% of the former think Britain would be better off economically in Europe, and just 29% of them reckon we should continue to be part of the single market.

Remain voters, unsurprisingly, are much more likely to think retaining close ties with Europe is a good idea, with 89% saying they believe Britain would be better off economically inside Europe and 86% arguing that we should stay in the single market.

Seven in ten of those surveyed on our website, www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk, say they are not happy with the Brexit negotiations at the moment, and only one in eight are.

Regardless of how those surveyed voted in the referendum, more are unhappy with the way the negotiations are going than are content.

Among those who voted to leave, 51% are unhappy with the status of negotiations compared and only 28% are happy.

More than three-quarters of those who voted to remain, some 79%, are unhappy and only 6% say they are happy.

However, most of those surveyed said they’d stick with how they voted two years ago, that figure being 79% for leave voters and 92% for remain voters.

Leave voters are more likely to say they wouldn’t vote the same way now, with one in 10 saying they’d rethink, compared to one in 29 remain voters.

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by 800 visitors to our website.

More than 58% of the 64,953 Borderers who voted in 2016’s referendum, a 73.4% turnout, wanted to remain in the EU and almost 42% were in favour of us getting out.