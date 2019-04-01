Morebattle pupils are made of the write stuff

Kelso Rotary Club president Jim Mackie with Morebattle primary school pupils who entered the club’s Young Writers’ Competition.

Intermediate winners Harry Ashworth and Zoe Cowe, along with their junior section counterparts, Ben Scott and Lottie Wilson, now go through to the next round.

The first round of the primary schools quiz was held in the Cross Keys Hotel, Kelso, when primaries feeding into the town’s high school took part. Winners were Ednam, who were presented with the shields by Mr Mackie.

At the meeting of Kelso Rotary Club held last week, the speaker was Isabel Gordon, who gave an illuminating address on the Border Talking Newspapers.