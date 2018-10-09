More work needed on Galafoot Bridge

Motorists are facing further disruption after serious structural issues were discovered on the Galafoot Bridge.

Amey, which manages the trunk road, has been carrying out repairs on the A6091 bridge that links Galashiels and Tweedbank, with eastbound traffic diverted via the A7 to B6360 Abbotsford Road to Tweedbank roundabout, since August 5.

The current work is set to finish on November 9, but further works will be required next year.

The initial scheme included the replacement of the road and footpath surfacing, the waterproofing of the bridge deck, deck repairs and an investigation into the condition of the expansion joints.

However, once the deck was removed, it became clear that concrete sections and underlying steel reinforcement were badly deteriorating.

Stuart Wallace, Amey bridges manager, said: “These refurbishment works were originally intended to prevent the further deterioration of the bridge structure by repairing defects at an early stage.

“This work has subsequently uncovered several previously hidden defects that far exceeded expectations, and this is the reason for the increase to the construction programme.”

Praising locals for their patience and understanding, Mr Wallace said, having listened to feedback, Amey felt it “prudent” not to continue the works over the coming months and throughout the busy holiday season, and will instead restart a second phase of works in February.

“We want to thank road users, businesses and residents for their goodwill, and we will continue to consult with local stakeholders and provide updates on this scheme via our website and social media,” he added.

Leaderdale and Melrose Councillor David Parker said: “I will be meeting with Amey and Transport Scotland next week to discuss the current works, but more importantly, to make sure a more robust plan is in place for phase two now that there is a better understanding of the bridge’s condition. “