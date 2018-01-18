More snow hits the Borders, but less than forecast

Further snow hit the Borders last night, but only a fraction of the amount forecast, so motorists look to be in for an easier time than over the last couple of days.

Scottish Borders Council has issued a reminder that a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 11am, so drivers should still exercise caution.

The council was being advised yesterday that up to 20cm of snow could fall in parts of the region overnight and into this morning, with up to 8cm widely expected.

On the basis of that forecast and advice from police, the decision was taken to close all the Borders’ schools today for a second day.

Youngsters are being advised to make the most of their second day off and get in as much sledging, snowball-throwing and snowman-making as they can as they face having to return to school tomorrow, January 19.

An update from the Met Office at 10pm last night revised down the predicted snowfall to up to 15cm in the worst affected areas, with between 2cm and 5cm expected to fall more widely across the area covered by its amber weather warning.

However, as it turned out, the band of snow expected to hit the region actually headed south, affecting northern England instead.

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: “The decision to close schools for a second day was taken following consideration of all options and in the interest of the safety of pupils, staff, parents and carers due to the volumes of snow forecast and the amber weather warning.

“We do not take these decisions lightly and only do so based on the latest information available and the advice of our partners, including the Met Office and Police Scotland.

“Public safety is our paramount consideration.

“The weather can be unpredictable, and we’ve not seen the expected snowfall overnight.

“However, there remains an ice risk and drivers are asked to drive with extreme caution.

“In addition to keeping our main routes clear, our resources will be focusing on clearing and treating routes we did not get to yesterday, with some minor and side roads still affected by snow and ice following the heavy snow that fell during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, which was far heavier and widespread than had been forecast.

“We would anticipate all schools being open tomorrow and are working to prepare them for that, including building checks and clearing routes to schools. However, we will continue to review that throughout the day.”

Only scattered light snow showers are forecast for today, though further snow is expected tomorrow.

Further updates will be available at www.scotborders.gov.uk and trafficscotland.org