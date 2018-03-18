More snow hits Borders, but weather expected to hot up by end of week

This weekend’s snow is forecast to give way to warmer weather from tomorrow, March 19.

Further light snow is forecast for tonight, and a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice remains in place until 10am tomorrow, but no more snow is expected this week.

Three Highland cattle in snow at Midlem.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -3C tomorrow and -1C the day after, but they are then predicted to rise as high as 8C by the end of the week.

This weekend’s snow, falling from Friday night onwards and pictured here by Curtis Welsh, was a far cry from the last widespread snowfall to hit the Borders, unleashed by the storm nicknamed the Beast From the East earlier this month, not settling to any depth of note or causing any disruption to traffic.

Snow on the green at St Boswells.

Snow at Midlem.