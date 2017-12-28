More snow forecast for the Borders

More snow is forecast for the Borders tomorrow, December 29.

Snowfalls overnight on Monday brought a white Christmas to parts of the region, and some of that snow is still to be seen in scattered patches.

Lauderdale Hunt riders near Lauder on Monday.

It is expected to be joined by fresh flurries this weekend, and a yellow weather warning for snow tomorrow has been issued by the Met Office.

“A spell of snow is likely across parts of northern England and southern Scotland on Friday morning,” said a Met Office spokesman.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train.”

Further snow is forecast for parts of the region on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise, however, from -6C in Jedburgh and -7C in Galashiels today to 3C in the former and 2C in the latter by Hogmanay.