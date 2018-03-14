More signs on way to promote Borders tourism

Almost £100,000 is to be spent pointing visitors in the right direction when it comes to finding the region’s visitor attractions over the coming year.

That move comes after Scottish Borders Council’s executive committee agreed to carry forward almost £1.2m in budgetary adjustments set out after the approval of its main budget last month.

Within that total is £97,000 ring-fenced for “enhanced tourism signage”, a kitty the local authority has struggled to spend since it was agreed over seven years ago.

The council’s chief financial officer, David Robertson, told Tuesday’s meeting at Newtown: “This funding was put aside through a motion that councillor Stuart Bell took to the council early doors in the last administration to enhance tourism signage in the Borders, but there have been restrictions with what we can do with this, particularly around the trunk road network.

“The funding was agreed by that executive committee, so we are, similarly, carrying this amount forward once again.”

The committee agreed to carry the funds over once again, but Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, the authority’s executive member for business and economic development, assured his colleagues that plans are afoot to finally spend that money.

“Transport Scotland has, apparently, got a new scheme in place where they are allowing visual signage now, so something is progressing.

“The technicalities have been largely resolved, so I think that money will be spent in 2018-19.”

It is expected that a consultation period will take place before any decisions are made on when and where any forthcoming signs will be placed.