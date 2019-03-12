Missing West Linton man found in Penicuik

A Borderer reported missing this morning, March 12, has been found safe and well in Penicuik in Midlothian.

Irvine Ormiston was last seen near West Linton’s Garvald care centre for adults with learning difficulties at about 7am yesterday, March 11, and concerns were expressed for his wellbeing.

He has since turned up, however, prompting police to call off their search.

“We’re pleased to confirm that missing man Irvine Ormiston was traced safe and well in the Penicuik area,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“Thank you to all those who assisted with our appeals for information.”