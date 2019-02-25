Missing Selkirk woman Aimee Wightman is traced

A Borders woman who went missing for over a week has been found safe and still in the region yesterday.

Aimee Wightman, from Selkirk, was found last night in Stow 10 days after she was last seen by the family and friends who reported her missing.

The 35-year-old was last seen at around 11.30am, on Thursday, February 14 in Galashiels.

Concerned friends and family reported her as missing to police on Tuesday, February 19 and police launched a search.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Aimee was safely traced in Stow last night.”