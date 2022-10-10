Missing person
Police are appealing for information to help trace 34-year-old Alan Smith, who has been reported missing in the Borders.
By Kevin Janiak
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:27 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:27 pm
Alan was last seen leaving his home near Kelso around 12am on Monday, October 10, and there are concerns for his welfare as time passes.
He is described as being around 5ft 6in in height, of slim build, with short ginger/blonde hair.
When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with white fur around the hood, a black hoodie and black Nike Airmax trainers.
Inspector Stephen Ross said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information on Alan’s whereabouts, or any potential sightings, to please come forward as soon as possible.
Most Popular
“If you believe you can assist our efforts to trace him, please call 101, quoting incident 0479 of 10 October."