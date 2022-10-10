Missing person

Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Alan Smith, who has been reported missing.

Alan was last seen leaving his home near Kelso around 12am on Monday, October 10, and there are concerns for his welfare as time passes.

He is described as being around 5ft 6in in height, of slim build, with short ginger/blonde hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with white fur around the hood, a black hoodie and black Nike Airmax trainers.

Inspector Stephen Ross said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information on Alan’s whereabouts, or any potential sightings, to please come forward as soon as possible.