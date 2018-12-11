Missing Peebles woman dies after being found collapsed in hospital

Police searching for missing Peebles woman Amanda Cox have revealed that she has died.

The 34-year-old had been reported missing after she was last seen in the Little France area of Edinburgh at 3pm yesterday (Monday).

However, she was discovered, collapsed, within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at around 10pm last night, and she died a short time later.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda’s family and friends at this time.”