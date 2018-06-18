Missing Melrose woman sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 26-year-old Melrose woman who has been reported missing since Saturday evening.

Leonora Harper-Gow is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of large build, with red shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen in the town at 8pn on Saturday, June 16, wearing black jeans, a white top and blue converse-style trainers, and was carrying a zip bag.

There have been no sightings of Leonora since that time and concern is now growing for her welfare.

A police spokesperson said: “We are keen to establish Leonora’s whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they have seen her since Saturday is asked to come forward.

“In addition, we would ask Leonora to get in touch with friends, family or police and let us know you are safe and well.”

Any information to assist this inquiry should be reported to Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1240 of Sunday 17th June.