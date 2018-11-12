Missing Melrose teenager is traced

Jessie Lunts, reported missing last Thursday, has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

The 18-year-old, also known as Heiki, was last seen in Melrose at around 11am on Thursday, November 8 and officers thought she may have travelled to Edinburgh on public transport.

Police confirmed this morning that she had been found.

A spokesman said: “We’re pleased to confirm that 18-year-old Jessie Lunts, reported missing in Melrose, has been traced safe.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our appeal for information.”