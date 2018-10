A teenager reported missing from Melrose yesterday has been found.

Jessie Lunts, also known as Heiki, was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh around 1pm on Friday, October 5.

The 18-year-old was traced in the Glasgow area around 1pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to those who supported the appeal for information to help trace Jessie.”