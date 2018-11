A pensioner has admitted driving while almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

Colin Henderson, 74, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to driving on the A698 between Denholm and Hawick on October 20 with a breath-alcohol count of 61 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

He also admitted having no valid MoT certificate for his vehicle.

Henderson, of Pooh Cottage, Minto, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined a total of £350.