Midlem SWI trio rise to the competitions challenge

Helen Pearce, Anne Cochrane and Sheena Galloway dominated the competition honours at Midlem SWI’s latest gathering.

The competition for a hand-made box of sweets resulted – 1, Helen Pearce; 2, Anne Cochrane; 3, Sheena Galloway. In the challenge for three butterfly cakes, Anne came out on top, followed by Sheena and Helen Pearce respectively.

Carol Lawson, from Foulden, who makes marzipan fruits, after being introduced by president Irene Cotter, delivered a hands-on demonstration, firstly making the sweets herself before members were set loose to make their own.

Carol explained about colouring the marzipan and different ways to present the fruits. Everyone made seven sweets.