Met Office issues another amber weather warning for part of the Borders

Another amber warning for snow and ice in parts of the Borders has been issued by the Met Office.

Valid until 10pm today, January 19, for the north west of the region, it warns motorists to be wary of potentially treacherous conditions.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the western Borders and the Lothians remains in place until 10am tomorrow, January 20.

“Snow showers will become heavier and more frequent early on Friday and will continue on and off through the day,” said a Met Office spokesman.

“One or two spells of more persistent, heavy snow seem quite likely, although amounts will vary from place to place.

“A gradual improvement seems likely during the late evening.

“Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations.

“In some places, vehicles may become stranded.

“There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. Some rural communities may be cut off.

“A further 10-15cm of snow is likely to build up above 150m, with 20-30 cm possible over the highest routes, although, as is the nature with showers, some areas will see less.

“At low levels, 2cm-6cm of snow, perhaps locally 10cm, would be more likely.

“Showers may well be accompanied by hail and lightning at times, increasing the potential for disruption to power supplies.

“Winds will strengthen at times, bringing the potential for temporary blizzard conditions and drifting over hills.”

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, of Police Scotland’s road policing team, added: “Due to the upgraded warning from the Met Office, it has been necessary to update our travel advice.

“We’ve been working closely with our colleagues at Transport Scotland, the Met Office and local councils to assess the conditions.

“For the duration of this updated warning, there is a high risk of disruption for road journeys, and there is a high likelihood of the conditions for travel being very poor.

“Those heading out on the roads should be aware of these risks. Ensure you have a fully charged phone, warm clothing, and leave extra time for your journey.

“Drive to the road conditions and make sure you check the most up-to-date information from Traffic Scotland and the Met Office before heading out.

“Our priority is to ensure the public are safe.”