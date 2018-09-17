Men cleared of Peebles assault charges

A man accused of two assault charges has been cleared at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Peter Morey, 20, had denied assaulting a man and a woman near his Dalatho Crescent home in Peebles on June 8.

He also pleaded not guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster.

After witnesses failed to appear for a trial diet, the prosecution decided not to offer any evidence against him, leading to Morey being found not guilty.

His co-accused Valentino Cariello, also 20, of Gilmerton Dykes Drive, Edinburgh, was also cleared after denying assault.