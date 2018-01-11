Memorial service held for Newcastleton man shot dead in Canada

Tributes have been paid at a memorial service in North Tyneside to a former Hawick High School pupil shot dead in the line of duty while serving as a police officer in Canada.

Constable John Davidson, 53, originally from Newcastleton, was killed while trying to arrest a suspect in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in November last year.

John Davidson.

Before moving across the Atlantic with his family in 2006, the father of three spent 12 years south of the border with Northumbria Police.

A service has been held in his honour to mark his name being unveiled on the force’s wall of remembrance at Middle Engine Lane police station in Wallsend.

During the short non-religious service, Mr Davidson’s wife Denise and his children Drew, Dina and Fay, together with other family members, were joined by ex-colleagues and friends.

Temporary chief constable Winton Keenen said: “It was a privilege to welcome John’s family and friends to honour his life and the significant contribution he made while serving as an officer with Northumbria Police.

“John was tragically killed while going about the duty of public service we all hold so very close to our hearts.

“When you join Northumbria Police, you became a member of the force family, and that doesn’t change when you move on.

“John’s former colleagues, many of whom considered him a good friend, continue to speak with warmth and affection about a man who was clearly dedicated to his role.”

While working in the north east, Mr Davidson served as a 24/7 response officer in Byker in Newcastle and in Whitley Bay and North Shields in North Tyneside, later taking on the role of specialist motor patrols officer.