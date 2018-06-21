Melrose woman Leonora still missing

Police investigating the disappearance of a Melrose woman who has been missing since Saturday have released new photographs of the 26-year-old.

Leonora Harper-Gow was last seen in the town at 8pm on Saturday, June 16. New information received by police suggests she may have travelled to Edinburgh by train via Waverley Station.

Police have released two further photos of missing Melrose woman Leonora Harper-Gow

Leonora has not been in contact with friends or family and concern is growing for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, of large build with red, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black trousers, a long-sleeved purple jumper or fleece top, black scarf and white trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “We are keen to establish Leonora’s whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they have seen her since Saturday is asked to come forward.

“In addition, we would ask Leonora to get in touch with friends, family or police and let us know you are safe and well.”

Any information to assist this inquiry would be greatly appreciated and should be reported to Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1240 of Sunday, June 17.