Melrose woman fined £200 for £8,000 benefit fraud

A woman has been fined £200 after admitting an £8,000 benefit fraud.

Jacqueline Craig, 61, of Chiefswood Road, Melrose, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with her partner.

As a result, Craig received £8,000 in jobseeker’s allowance between April 2013 and April 2017 that she was not entitled to.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “She should have declared this. It was clear he was residing with her and he had some earnings.”

Defence lawyer Greg McDonnel said his client is now paying the money involved back out of her benefits.