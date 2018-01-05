Melrose trust hoping to shed new light on old metal

Melrose’s Trimontium Trust is helping stage an international conference hoping to shed new light on old metals next month.

The event – on Saturday, February 24, at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh – will brings together experts in ancient metalwork from all over the world to discuss the latest developments in archaeometallurgy.

Trimontium Trust chairman John Reid will be among the speakers, and he will siscuss the use of lead isotope analysis in researching the Romans’ 140AD siege of the Caledonian Selgovae tribe’s fort at Burnswark Hill, near Lockerbie.

Other speakers will include Alice Blackwell, Mark Pollard, Gemma Cruickshanks, Alison Sheridan and Barbara Armbruster.

Historic Environment Scotland, Museums galleries Scotland and Archaeology Scotland are also involved in organising the one-day get-together, titled ‘New light on old metal’.

Said to be suitable for interested members of the public as well as students and archaeologists, it is intended to highlight metallurgical research taking place in Scotland and showcase the numerous ancient metalwork collections to be seen here.

“It’s quite a coup for the trust to be helping to put on an international conference in the capital,” said trust secretary Donald Gordon.

Admission is £40, including lunch. For details, go to www.nms.ac.uk/metal or call 0300 123 6789.