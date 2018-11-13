Melrose teenager admits brandishing knife at dad and police

A teenager has admitted brandishing a knife at police officers and her father.

Jessie Lunts, 18, pleaded guilty to committing those offences at her Newlyn Road home in Melrose on Friday, November 2.

Sentence has been deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until next month for background reports.

Her court appearance followed a second missing person alert being issued for Lunts, also known as Heiki, in the space of a month.

An appeal for help to trace the teenager, since found, was issued last Thursday, a month after she last went missing.