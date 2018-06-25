Melrose school one of the magnificent seven

Having won the Borders regional final of the Frisson Foundation School’s Glee Challenge last month with their version of ‘Try Everything’ and ‘Hard Knock Life’, Melrose primary school’s Glee Choir headed to Perth to compete against six other entries in the national final.

Thirty-seven Melrose P5-7 pupils took part, supported by choir leaders Jill Robertson and Grace Rhatigan, as well as around 65 family and friends. They performed to an audience of 1,200, as well as many more watching online as it was streamed live.

Melrose was one of seven regional representatives in the final – and finished fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh, as only the first three were placed, and the Borderers were not in the top trio.

Jill said: “This was an incredible opportunity for the children, many who had never performed on a stage before.

“Melrose Glee Choir should feel very proud as they were in the top seven schools out of a total of 132, and this was their first year in entering. The pupils were asked if they would do it all again next year, and it was a unanimous ‘yes’.

“This competition has been running for the last six years and this year, for the first time, schools from the Borders were invited to take part.”

z The choir is pictured at last month’s regional final.