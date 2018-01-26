Melrose museum makes a stand at Holyrood

Melrose’s Trimontium museum took the opportunity to blow its own trumpet earlier this week at the Scottish Parliament.

Manning the museum’s stall are, from left, Donald Gordon, Jason Dyer, Kay Callander and John Reid.

During preparations for the Holyrood showcase, museum trust chairman John Reid had to drive to Moffat, via St Mary’s Loch – a journey described as “interesting” – to uplift panels explaining the lead sling bullets found at the Burnswark excavations before they were taken to Edinburgh. The printer from Peebles came slowly on Sunday afternoon bearing boxes with thousands of leaflets for the 2018 season – some of these joined the artefacts and replica military equipment on display at the parliament.