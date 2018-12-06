Melrose 62-year-old put on sex offenders’ register after admitting downloading 6,000 child abuse images

A man has admitted downloading thousands of indecent images of children.

Alan Keen, 62, was caught in possession of more than 6,000 pictures of children being abused by adults during a police raid on his home in Melrose’s Chiefswood Road on August 7.

Keen pleaded guilty to taking, or permitting to be taken, indecent images of children at his home address between July 12 and August 7 this year.

He also admitted possessing indecent images at his Dingleton Apartments home between the same dates.

Officers found 6,092 images of children as young as five years old being abused on a laptop computer and two USB sticks at his home.

The images included two in the most serious category and 24 in the next worst one, Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Sheriff Robert Weir deferred sentence for reports until next month, remanding Keen in custody in the meanwhile.

Keen was also put on the sex offenders’ register for a period yet to be determined.