Meeting Hawick rugby hero Stuart Hogg a dream come true for mascot Ryan, 10

A dream came true for a Hawick youngster at the weekend as not only did he get to meet rugby hero Stuart Hogg but he also saw Scotland triumph over Italy.

Ryan Scott, a year-six pupil at Burnfoot Community School, had been chosen to represent the Borders as a mascot before the national side’s opening Six Nations fixture against at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh last Saturday.

Stuart Hogg in action for Scotland against Italy at Murrayfield. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rugby fan and school team player Ryan, 10, couldn’t wait to walk out at the national stadium, but his biggest wish was to meet home-town hero Hogg.

In the event, though, it was Hogg who sought out Ryan before the fixture after learning that a fellow Teri was also representing the national side on the day.

Ryan was the only one of the mascots to have the honour of meeting the full-back, now capped 66 times.

He also proved a good luck charm as Scotland opened up their campaign with at 33-to-20 victory, with Hogg, 26, scoring one try and having another disallowed, ahead of this weekend’s game against Ireland, also at Murrayfield.

Ryan was also presented with a tracksuit by the Scottish Rugby Union.

Lynne Aitchison, deputy head at Burnfoot Community School, said Ryan described the experience as one of the best days of his life.

She added: “We were delighted that Ryan was selected to be mascot at the Scotland game.

“We were all very proud to watch him run out with the Scotland team on Saturday.

“He was looking forward to meeting his rugby hero, Stuart Hogg, so he was delighted that he was the only mascot to get to meet him.

“Stuart made a special effort to come and see him as he was from Hawick.

“Ryan said it felt amazing to run out with the players and that it was one of the best days of his life.”

“He received a hoodie, top and bottoms, all of which he is wearing with pride.”

“Ryan plays for the school team and would love to play in the front row when he is older.”