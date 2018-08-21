Massed brass bands event returns to Hawick this weekend

More than 100 musicians will parade and perform in Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park this Sunday, as the second annual Borders Massed Brass Bands event makes its return.

The event, which will take place around the Elliot Bandstand, will begin with a short march through the park from the main gates at the Common Haugh, prior to a grand performance at 2pm at the bandstand.

Naomi Morgan, Sophie Ward-Murray and Freya McLennan at last year's event.

For just the second time this century, visitors can enjoy two hours of live music under the batons of bandmasters and musical directors from Hawick, Langholm, Jedforest, St Boswells, Selkirk, Galashiels, St Ronan’s and Peebles Burgh bands.

All are welcome and admission to the event is free, although the Borders Brass Band Association will be asking patrons to donate to the bucket collection.

Some seating will be available, but audience members are encouraged to bring their own for this particular performance.