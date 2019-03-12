Mascot Lewis enjoys making his Murrayfield debut

Selkirk’s Lewis Wilson, eight, saw his first Scotland game and ran out in front of a sellout crowd of more than 67,000 as a mascot for Gregor Townsend’s men on Saturday.

Selkirk's Lewis Wilson, fourth from right, on the pitch at Murrayfield as a mascot.

The Knowepark Primary School pupil was chosen to represent the Borders at the Six Nation’s clash against Wales, after his club, Selkirk Rhinos mini-rugby, was approached by the Scottish Rugby Union to provide a mascot for the game.

Lewis, of Hillside Terrace, said he had an unforgettable time, despite the 18-11 defeat.

He was cheered on from the sidelines by mum Rachel and dad Darren.

Rachel said: “Lewis has had an amazing experience at Murrayfield.

“He ran out with Jamie Ritchie who was very friendly.

“Lewis enjoyed running out onto the pitch in front of the sold out crowd and sung his heart out to the Flower of Scotland.

“After the game he met the players for autographs and selfies! Lewis said he had the best day ever and one that he will never forget.”