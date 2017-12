A massive crowd braved the cold to watch as Souters re-enacted the birth of Jesus in Selkirk town centre on Christmas Eve for its living nativity and carol singing.

Norman Given compered proceedings as what is billed as the greatest story ever told unfolded in Market Place, with music being provided by the Selkirk Silver Band.

Selkirk's 2017 living nativity.

Members of Selkirk Rotary Club kept spirits up by handing out mince pies.

