Man of 37 admits threatening Hawick schoolboy with violence

A 37-year-old man has admitted threatening a 16-year-old boy with violence.

Gary Bain had been ordered to appear personally at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after his case was linked with the unruly behaviour that has resulted in a police presence at Hawick High School.

The 37-year-old, of Burnfoot Road, Hawick, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by threatening violence to another at the Morrisons car park in Hawick on September 28.

He insisted that he only got involved because the boy had assaulted his 13-year-old daughter.

However, procurator fiscal Graham Fraser disagreed with his version of events, saying it was Bain’s daughter who had been bullying the 16-year-old by taking his mobile phone from him and the boy had only been reacting.

A picture of the 16-year-old had also been posted on Facebook by a member of the Bain family making threats.

Mr Fraser said the boy was not the one who had started the trouble and described Bain’s behaviour as “disgraceful”.

A proof of mitigation will be heard at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 22 to consider the contrasting versions of events put forward by the crown and the defence.